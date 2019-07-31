Nossaman Adds 2 Public Policy Partners In DC

By Andrew Kragie · July 31, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT

Nossaman LLP recently added to its Washington office an election law expert and a lobbyist with 15 years' experience at several federal agencies who now focuses on transportation, international trade, tax...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Facebook Digital Currency Faces Potential Tax Woes Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

Users hoping to pay for everyday transactions with Facebook Inc.'s planned cryptocurrency could be required to keep near-constant tax ... (more story)

5 Tips For Representing Clients Under State Tax Audits Matthew Nesto

Matthew Nesto
Senior Tax Correspondent

A profusion of recent state and federal tax policy changes has not only made filing compliant returns more complicated but also has ra... (more story)

UK Digital Tax May Outlive Global Agreement Natalie Olivo

Natalie Olivo
Senior Tax Correspondent

The temporary nature of the U.K.'s digital services tax signals that the British government hasn't given up on eventual global rules, ... (more story)