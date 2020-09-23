NYC Council OKs New Deadlines For Property Tax Exemptions

Intros 2039-A, sponsored by Council Finance Chairman Daniel Dromm, D-Jackson Heights, would retroactively extend the filing deadline for an initial or renewal property tax exemption or abatement application from March 16, 2020, to July 15, 2020, according to Dromm's office. The extension would apply to tax exemptions and abatements programs from 2020, and allow application approvals to be done this year rather than next year, according to the office.
The measure is meant to provide relief to property owners during the novel coronavirus pandemic and was authorized by a state law signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June.
The council also passed Intros 1225-A, also sponsored by Dromm, which would require the city's Department of Finance to try to collect the names, emails addresses and telephone numbers of everyone in New York City who owns real property, or their representatives. The data would be used to help administer property taxes because the department currently uses physical mailing addresses, Dromm's office said.
--Editing by Neil Cohen.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.