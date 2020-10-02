Maine Extends Corp. Tax Filing Deadlines Amid Pandemic

By James Nani ·

Maine Revenue Services said Friday that its corporate tax filing deadlines will be extended from Oct. 15 to Nov. 16 in response to corporate tax changes at the federal level related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.The agency said in a notice that any Maine corporate income tax or franchise tax returns from 2019 that would have been due on extension by Oct. 15 can now be filed by Nov. 16. In addition, late filing penalties will be abated for returns filed before the November date, the agency said. The extension is effective immediately.The agency noted that interest and penalties, such as those associated with underpayments, aren't being waived. Deadlines for other tax forms not listed in the notice aren't affected, the agency said.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

