Conn. Bill Would Allow Remote Workers To Claim Tax Credits

Connecticut would allow part-year or full-time residents working from home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic to claim tax credits in the state under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 6183 was introduced Friday by Rep. Lucy Dathan, D-Norwalk, and Rep. Stephen Meskers, D-Greenwich. The bill would prohibit the Department of Revenue Services from disallowing tax credits claimed by part-year or full-time residents based solely on their working from Connecticut because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a bill description. The measure would apply to the 2020 tax year.The bill has been referred to the Joint Committee on Finance, Revenue and Bonding.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

