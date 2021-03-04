Arizona Senate Passes $203M NOL Carryback Bill

The Senate on Wednesday approved S.B. 1392, sponsored by Sen. Vince Leach, R-SaddleBrooke, by a vote of 16-14. It now heads to the House for consideration.
The bill would remove an 80% limit on net operating loss deductions in tax years 2018 through 2020 and allow a five-year carryback on net operating losses stemming from the same years, according to a bill analysis. The measure would conform sections of state tax law with relief provisions in the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act .
A legislative analysis estimated the measure would cost the state $134.7 million in the 2022 fiscal year, but the note also says the state Department of Revenue has estimated it would cost the state $203.5 million in the same year.
The measure would be retroactively effective after Jan. 1, 2018.

