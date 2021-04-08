NYC Budget Office Projects $1B Drop In Property Tax Revenue

By James Nani ·

New York City's Independent Budget Office projected that the city's property tax revenue will decline by $1 billion from 2021 to 2022 and that total market values will drop by 5.5%, the largest decline in 25 years.In a report released Wednesday, the office said the significant decline in market values on the 2022 tentative roll is mainly because of projected decreases in incomes in Class 2 properties, mostly apartment buildings, and Class 4 properties, mostly commercial holdings. Valuations of both property classes are based on estimates of their income and expenses, the report said.The report said the city's projected $1 billion property tax revenue decrease is because of the economic decline caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The projected 5.5% decrease in total market values is projected to be the most severe for Class 2 properties, with a drop of 8.3%, and Class 4 properties, with a drop of 17.3%, the report said.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.