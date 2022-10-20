Justice Barrett Rejects Effort To Block Student Debt Relief

By Lauren Berg · October 20, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
State of Nebraska et al v. Biden et al
4:22-cv-01040
Missouri Eastern
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
September 29, 2022
Brown County Taxpayers Association, Applicant v. Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States, et al.
22A331
Supreme Court
2440 Other Civil Rights
October 19, 2022
October 06, 2022
August 08, 2022
June 21, 2022
May 10, 2022
May 03, 2022
April 19, 2022
February 28, 2022
January 04, 2022
November 08, 2021
September 21, 2021
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.