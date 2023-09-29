5 Supreme Court Cases To Watch This Fall
By Katie Buehler · September 29, 2023, 11:43 AM EDT
By Katie Buehler · September 29, 2023, 11:43 AM EDT
Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff, et al., Petitioners v. Christopher Garnier, et ux.
Supreme Court
3440 Other Civil Rights
October 06, 2022
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, et al., Petitioners v. Community Financial Services Association of America, Limited, et al.
Supreme Court
2899 Other Statutes
November 14, 2022
Loper Bright Enterprises, et al., Petitioners v. Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, et al.
Supreme Court
2899 Other Statutes APA/Review Agency
November 15, 2022
Kevin Lindke, Petitioner v. James R. Freed
Supreme Court
3440 Civil Rights: Other
January 04, 2023
United States, Petitioner v. Zackey Rahimi
Supreme Court
March 21, 2023
William K. Harrington, United States Trustee, Region 2, Petitioner v. Purdue Pharma L.P., et al.
Supreme Court
3422 STATUTES-Bkrup Appeals 801
August 10, 2023
