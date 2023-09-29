5 Supreme Court Cases To Watch This Fall

By Katie Buehler · September 29, 2023, 11:43 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court will tackle a variety of questions in the first half of its 2023 term that will have a broad impact on federal regulators' power and the authority...

Case Information

Case Title

Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff, et al., Petitioners v. Christopher Garnier, et ux.

Case Number

22-324

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

October 06, 2022

Case Title

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, et al., Petitioners v. Community Financial Services Association of America, Limited, et al.

Case Number

22-448

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes

Date Filed

November 14, 2022

Case Title

Loper Bright Enterprises, et al., Petitioners v. Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, et al.

Case Number

22-451

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes APA/Review Agency

Date Filed

November 15, 2022

Case Title

Kevin Lindke, Petitioner v. James R. Freed

Case Number

22-611

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Civil Rights: Other

Date Filed

January 04, 2023

Case Title

United States, Petitioner v. Zackey Rahimi

Case Number

22-915

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

March 21, 2023

Case Title

William K. Harrington, United States Trustee, Region 2, Petitioner v. Purdue Pharma L.P., et al.

Case Number

23-124

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3422 STATUTES-Bkrup Appeals 801

Date Filed

August 10, 2023

