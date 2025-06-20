Supreme Court Won't Leapfrog DC Circ. Over Trump's Tariffs

By Lauren Berg · June 20, 2025, 11:02 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request from two Illinois-based toy makers challenging President Donald Trump's emergency tariffs to consider their case before it is reviewed by the D.C. Circuit....

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

LEARNING RESOURCES, INC. et al v. TRUMP et al

Case Number

1:25-cv-01248

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

April 22, 2025

Case Title

Learning Resources, Inc., et al v. Donald Trump, et al

Case Number

25-5202

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

May 30, 2025

Case Title

Learning Resources, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al.

Case Number

24-1287

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

June 17, 2025

