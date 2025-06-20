Supreme Court Won't Leapfrog DC Circ. Over Trump's Tariffs

By Lauren Berg · June 20, 2025, 11:02 PM EDT
LEARNING RESOURCES, INC. et al v. TRUMP et al
1:25-cv-01248
District Of Columbia
Other Statutory Actions
April 22, 2025
Learning Resources, Inc., et al v. Donald Trump, et al
25-5202
Appellate - DC Circuit
2890 Other Statutory Actions
May 30, 2025
Learning Resources, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al.
24-1287
Supreme Court
June 17, 2025
June 10, 2025
May 31, 2025
May 29, 2025
May 19, 2025
May 15, 2025
April 03, 2025
March 11, 2025
February 11, 2025
February 10, 2025
February 07, 2025
