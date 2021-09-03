Surfside Collapse Exposes Fla.'s Condo Insurability Problem

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:03 AM EDT) -- The Sunshine State is already a magnet for hurricanes and other natural disasters, but the collapse of a Surfside, Florida, condominium building over the summer and subsequent liability questions for condo boards brought to the forefront the insurance industry's broader concerns over writing property and liability coverage across the state. The June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium, which left 98 people dead, may add to insurance companies' growing reluctance to cover all condo property in Florida, said Mark Binsky of Abrams Gorelick Friedman & Jacobson LLP, who concentrates on first-party property insurance. "The question will be whether there...

