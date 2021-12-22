La. Commissioner Focuses On Insolvency After 2 Insurers Fall

By Angela Childers (December 22, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- The past two hurricane seasons that damaged many areas of Louisiana have hit the Bayou State's property insurers hard, prompting the insurance commissioner to take a closer look at insurers' solvency and take legislative steps to make that monitoring easier. The 2020 hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta cost insurers in Louisiana $10.6 billion, and carriers may take a $20 billion to $40 billion hit from this fall's Category 4 Hurricane Ida, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. This double whammy was too much for two insurers to bear, requiring Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in November to place Access Home...

