Contractor Says FBI Warrant, Subpoena Trigger Coverage

By Emily Enfinger (October 3, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A design, construction and maintenance service business told a North Dakota federal court that its insurer wrongly refused to defend the business against claims arising from an FBI search warrant and federal grand jury subpoena....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS