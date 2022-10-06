$36M In Legal Fees Not Covered, Insurers Say

By Ganesh Setty (October 6, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Three insurers told an Illinois federal court they have no duty to cover over $36 million in legal costs incurred by health insurance giant Health Care Service Corp., after certain HCSC executives were accused in a since-settled suit of failing to return profits back to HCSC members....

