Life Insurer Can't Use Unclear Flight Exclusion, 5th Circ. Told

By Josh Liberatore (December 5, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- The widow of a man who died in a plane crash urged the Fifth Circuit to overturn a ruling that she's not entitled to $1.8 million under her husband's employer-sponsored life insurance policy, arguing an insurer can't rely on a "poorly written" exclusion for noncommercial flights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS