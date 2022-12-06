Apartment Co. Not Covered For Asbestos Suit, Insurer Says

By Hope Patti (December 6, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- An apartment complex and property manager are not entitled to coverage for an asbestos-related personal injury suit, an insurer told a New York federal court, saying its policy doesn't cover the alleged exposure because it occurred decades before the policy's retroactive date....

