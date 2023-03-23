Insurer Must Defend Mich. City In Ex-Cop's Discrimination Suit

By Hope Patti (March 23, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT) -- An insurer must defend a city and its employees in a former police officer's lawsuit accusing the police department of racial and sexual discrimination, a Michigan federal court ruled, saying it has not yet determined whether the underlying allegations constitute a single occurrence that began before the policy period....

