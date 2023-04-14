Wis. Road Dispute Spotlights Tribal Title Insurance Challenges

By Abraham Gross (April 14, 2023, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A complex Wisconsin federal court battle over high-profile road closures on the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation highlights the unique considerations for title insurers that issue policies for tribal lands with patchwork legal statuses and the potential for bureaucratic entanglements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS