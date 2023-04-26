Insurer Owes No Coverage In Pool Worker's Injury Suit

By Ganesh Setty (April 26, 2023, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Nationwide unit Scottsdale Insurance Co. has no coverage obligations to a condominium association and management company facing negligence claims over a worker's fall while doing maintenance on a pool, a New Jersey federal court ruled, finding that a worker injury exclusion was applicable....

