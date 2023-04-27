Insurer Says Policy's Sublimit Applies To Bar Sex Assault Suit

By Ganesh Setty (April 27, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Specialty Risk of America should only pay up to $300,000 in coverage to a shuttered Indianapolis bar facing negligence claims after one of its patrons said she was sexually assaulted outside its premises, the insurer told an Indiana federal court Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS