Travelers Must Cover Damage From Sprinkler Accident

By Emily Lever (April 28, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled Travelers must cover property damage caused by a sprinkler head that was damaged when a moving company struck it while it was performing work, finding that the incident is not subject to a complementary automobile policy issued by State Farm since the event took place before the cargo was loaded into a vehicle. ...

