Insurer Refuses To Cover Auto Group In BIPA Class Action

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 10, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked an Illinois federal court to declare it does not need to defend a group of auto dealers in a putative class action alleging violations of the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act, asserting exclusions in the group's policies preclude coverage for the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS