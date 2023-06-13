Accountant Wins Dismissal In Insurance Rescindment Suit

By Emily Enfinger (June 13, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- An accountant won dismissal of an insurer's lawsuit seeking to rescind his professional liability policy because he failed to report his indictment on sexual assault charges when applying for a policy renewal, with a Kentucky federal judge saying the matter will be better handled in state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS