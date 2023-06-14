Insurer Says No Bad Faith In Va. Storm Damage Dispute

By Ben Zigterman (June 14, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An insurer told a Virginia federal judge that it didn't act in bad faith when it didn't cover more than $1 million a property owner says it is owed for damage from a 2020 tropical storm, arguing that the damage was really from wear and tear and a faulty repair....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS