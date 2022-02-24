Calif. Agency Can't Stop EEOC's Activision Settlement

By Craig Clough · February 24, 2022, 4:30 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Activision Blizzard, Inc. et al
2:21-cv-07682
California Central
Civil Rights: Jobs
September 27, 2021
EEOC v. Activision Blizzard, Inc., et al
22-55060
Appellate - 9th Circuit
1442 Jobs
January 10, 2022
February 15, 2022
February 08, 2022
February 01, 2022
January 31, 2022
January 28, 2022
January 26, 2022
January 24, 2022
January 20, 2022
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.