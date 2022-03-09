Ex-Anthem Nurse Asks For Collective Cert. In Overtime Suit

By Kelcey Caulder · March 9, 2022, 5:46 PM EST

A former nurse with health insurer Anthem has asked a federal judge to certify a Fair Labor Standards Act collective of salaried nurses who say they should have been paid overtime...

Documents

Case Information

Case Title

Baker v. The Anthem Companies, Inc.

Case Number

1:21-cv-04866

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

November 29, 2021

