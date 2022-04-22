Calif. Forecast: $15.8M Tool Co. Wage Deal Up For Approval

Roundup
By Max Kutner · April 22, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT
Herrera v. Zumiez, Inc.
2:16-cv-01802
California Eastern
Labor: Other
August 01, 2016
Douglas v. Federal Express
3:18-cv-05638
California Northern
Civil Rights: Jobs
September 14, 2018
Fleming v. Matco Tools Corporation et al
3:19-cv-00463
January 25, 2019
Padilla v. City of Richmond
4:20-cv-04597
Labor: Fair Standards
July 10, 2020
Anderson v. Intel Corporation Investment Policy Committee et al
3:19-cv-04618
Labor: E.R.I.S.A.
August 09, 2019
Flores v. Point Pickup Technologies, Inc. et al
1:22-cv-00193
February 15, 2022
