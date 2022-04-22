Roundup

Calif. Forecast: $15.8M Tool Co. Wage Deal Up For Approval

By Max Kutner · April 22, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT

In the coming week, labor and employment attorneys should watch for a potential resolution in a misclassification suit by hundreds of franchisees against Matco Tools Corp. Here's a look at that...

Case Information

Case Title

Herrera v. Zumiez, Inc.

Case Number

2:16-cv-01802

Court

California Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

August 01, 2016

Case Title

Douglas v. Federal Express

Case Number

3:18-cv-05638

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

September 14, 2018

Case Title

Fleming v. Matco Tools Corporation et al

Case Number

3:19-cv-00463

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

January 25, 2019

Case Title

Padilla v. City of Richmond

Case Number

4:20-cv-04597

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

July 10, 2020

Case Title

Anderson v. Intel Corporation Investment Policy Committee et al

Case Number

3:19-cv-04618

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Date Filed

August 09, 2019

Case Title

Flores v. Point Pickup Technologies, Inc. et al

Case Number

1:22-cv-00193

Court

California Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

February 15, 2022

