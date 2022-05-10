DOD Must Face SEALs' Suit In Texas Over COVID Vax Mandate

By Nicole Rosenthal · May 10, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT
US Navy SEALs 1-26 et al v Biden et al
4:21-cv-01236
Texas Northern
Civil Rights: Other Civil Rights
November 09, 2021
