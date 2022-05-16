High Court Turns Aside Trio Of Employment Cases

Roundup
By Vin Gurrieri · May 16, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT
James W. Robertson, Sr., Petitioner v. Intratek Computer, Incorporated
20-1229
Supreme Court
3890 Other Statutory Actions
March 08, 2021
M & N Financing Corporation, et al., Petitioners v. Department of Fair Employment and Housing
21-1285
March 23, 2022
Deborah Lingenfelter, Petitioner v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
21-1315
3442 Civil Rights Employment
April 01, 2022
