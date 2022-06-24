DOL Says It Will Urge 6th Circ. To Keep 2-Step FLSA Process

By Irene Spezzamonte · June 24, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of Labor is planning to support a group of home health aides in their bid in the Sixth Circuit to keep a two-step process to grant collective certification...

