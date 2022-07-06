7 W&H Cases To Watch For The Rest Of 2022

Analysis
By Daniela Porat · July 6, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT
Rittmann et al v. Amazon.com Inc et al
2:16-cv-01554
Washington Western
Labor: Fair Standards
October 04, 2016
Mabe v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.
1:20-cv-00591
New York Northern
Labor: Other
May 29, 2020
Jaswinder Singh v. Uber Technologies Inc
21-3234
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
4790 Other Labor Litigation
December 06, 2021
James Calabrese, et al v. Uber Technologies Inc, et al
21-3363
3710 Fair Labor Standards Act
December 28, 2021
Aleksanian v. Uber Technologies Inc.
22-98
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
4190 CONTRACT-Other Contract Action
January 18, 2022
Williams v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al
3:22-cv-01892
California Northern
March 24, 2022
