Analysis

7 W&H Cases To Watch For The Rest Of 2022

By Daniela Porat · July 6, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT

Wage and hour litigation in the latter half of 2022 will break ground on issues of first impression, like the compensability of remote work expenses, and contend with foundational issues, such...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Rittmann et al v. Amazon.com Inc et al

Case Number

2:16-cv-01554

Court

Washington Western

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

October 04, 2016

Case Title

Mabe v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

Case Number

1:20-cv-00591

Court

New York Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

May 29, 2020

Case Title

Jaswinder Singh v. Uber Technologies Inc

Case Number

21-3234

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4790 Other Labor Litigation

Date Filed

December 06, 2021

Case Title

James Calabrese, et al v. Uber Technologies Inc, et al

Case Number

21-3363

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

December 28, 2021

Case Title

Aleksanian v. Uber Technologies Inc.

Case Number

22-98

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4190 CONTRACT-Other Contract Action

Date Filed

January 18, 2022

Case Title

Williams v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al

Case Number

3:22-cv-01892

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

March 24, 2022

Recent Articles By Daniela