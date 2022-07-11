6 Wage-Hour Cases The Biden Admin. Wants To Shape

Analysis
By Jon Steingart · July 11, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT
Taylor v. HD and Associates
20-30815
Appellate - 5th Circuit
3710 Fair Labor Standards Act
December 30, 2020
Montoya, et al v. CRST Expedited, Inc., et al
21-1125
Appellate - 1st Circuit
February 17, 2021
Matthew Uronis v. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, et al
21-1874
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
May 04, 2021
21-1482
June 29, 2021
ALCANTARA et al v. DURAN LANDSCAPING, INC.
2:21-cv-03947
Pennsylvania Eastern
Labor: Fair Standards
September 02, 2021
Cariene Cadena, et al v. Customer Connexx LLC, et al
21-16522
Appellate - 9th Circuit
September 15, 2021
Brooke Clark, et al v. A&L Home Care and Training Center, LLC, et al
22-3101
Appellate - 6th Circuit
3710 Labor: Fair Standards
February 04, 2022
22-3102
July 01, 2022
June 29, 2022
June 24, 2022
June 21, 2022
June 15, 2022
June 10, 2022
June 08, 2022
June 07, 2022
