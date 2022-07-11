Analysis

6 Wage-Hour Cases The Biden Admin. Wants To Shape

By Jon Steingart · July 11, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of Labor is using its legal firepower in federal courts to push for more pay for truckers and call center workers, strengthen protection from retaliation, expand wage and...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Taylor v. HD and Associates

Case Number

20-30815

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

December 30, 2020

Case Title

Montoya, et al v. CRST Expedited, Inc., et al

Case Number

21-1125

Court

Appellate - 1st Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

February 17, 2021

Case Title

Matthew Uronis v. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, et al

Case Number

21-1874

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

May 04, 2021

Case Title

Montoya, et al v. CRST Expedited, Inc., et al

Case Number

21-1482

Court

Appellate - 1st Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

June 29, 2021

Case Title

ALCANTARA et al v. DURAN LANDSCAPING, INC.

Case Number

2:21-cv-03947

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

September 02, 2021

Case Title

Cariene Cadena, et al v. Customer Connexx LLC, et al

Case Number

21-16522

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

September 15, 2021

Case Title

Brooke Clark, et al v. A&L Home Care and Training Center, LLC, et al

Case Number

22-3101

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

February 04, 2022

Case Title

Brooke Clark, et al v. A&L Home Care and Training Center, LLC, et al

Case Number

22-3102

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

February 04, 2022

Recent Articles By Jon