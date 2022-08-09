Minor Leaguers Seek Class Nod In MLB Antitrust Suit

By David Steele · August 9, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT

Three former minor league players have asked a Puerto Rico district court to turn their antitrust suit into a class action representing more than 12,000 other players, marking the latest attempt...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Concepcion et al v. Office of the Commisioner of Baseball et al

Case Number

3:22-cv-01017

Court

Puerto Rico

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Date Filed

January 10, 2022

Featured Stories

Starbucks Union Effort Hits Turning Point As Petitions Dwindle No Photo Available

Beverly Banks

Workers United is entering a new stage of its nationwide unionizing campaign at Starbucks, as the pace of election petition filings ha... (more story)

NY On Track To Boost Worker Attendance Protections No Photo Available

Daniela Porat

New York's Legislature signed off on a unique proposal making it clear that employers cannot punish workers for lawful absences, reinf... (more story)

Monkeypox Outbreak Raises Bias Concerns For Employers No Photo Available

Amanda Ottaway

Monkeypox is now officially an emergency in the U.S., and though experts say there's no need to panic, employers need to be on the loo... (more story)