Calif. Forecast: 9th Circ. To Hear Standing Issue In Tips Case

Roundup
By Max Kutner · August 26, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT
Brandon Gay v. Pacific Steel Group
4:20-cv-08442
California Northern
Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations
November 30, 2020
Berber v. Pacific Steel Group
4:21-cv-03446
May 07, 2021
Melanie Sportsman v. A Place For Rover, Inc.
21-15935
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3790 Other Labor Litigation
May 28, 2021
Russell Smith v. WM Corporate Services, Inc., et al
21-16103
3445 Americans w/Disabilities Act-Empl
June 30, 2021
One Fair Wage, Inc. v. Darden Restaurants, Inc.
21-16691
3442 Jobs
October 13, 2021
Avery et al v. TEKsystems, Inc.
3:22-cv-02733
Labor: Other
May 06, 2022
SEIU United Healthcare Workers-West v. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers
3:22-cv-03261
June 03, 2022
