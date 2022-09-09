Calif. Forecast: Wells Fargo Rounding Suit Could Get Tossed

Roundup
By Max Kutner · September 9, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT
Wilson v. Wholesome Harvest Baking, LLC et al
4:20-cv-05186
California Northern
Labor: Other
July 28, 2020
Radcliff v. San Diego Gas & Electric Company et al
3:20-cv-01555
California Southern
Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations
August 11, 2020
Young et al v. ByteDance Inc. et al
3:22-cv-01883
March 24, 2022
Price et al v. Wells Fargo & Company et al
3:22-cv-03128
May 27, 2022
Mizar v. indiGO San Francisco, LLC
3:22-cv-04033
Civil Rights: Jobs
July 08, 2022
