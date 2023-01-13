Human Trafficking Orgs. Tell High Court To Eye Nurses' Case

Two groups that advocate against human trafficking have urged the U.S. Supreme Court
to review a civil rights suit involving the arrest of 10 nurses who suddenly quit their jobs due to working conditions, arguing that prosecutors unlawfully helped punish them for seeking to escape their forced labor.
Freedom Network USA and the Human Trafficking Legal Center — which fight for the rights of immigrants who claim they have been forced into service at health-care facilities, hotels and restaurants — told the high court Thursday in a friend of the court brief that then-Suffolk County, New York District Attorney Thomas Spota was wrong to arrest and indict the Filipino nurses because they did nothing more than quit their jobs at Sentosa Care, a large nursing home operator.
"The prosecution of the nurse petitioners, initiated at the urging of their former employer and its politically connected attorney, caused significant harm to the nurse petitioners," Freedom Network USA and the Human Trafficking Legal Center said.
The case dates to 2006, when the 10 nurses served one day's notice at the end of their shifts that they were quitting their jobs at a Sentosa rehabilitation center on Long Island, saying they were not given the pay and working conditions they had expected when hired. Sentosa tried to revoke their nursing licenses and also persuaded Spota to arrest them, according to court filings.
A New York state appellate court found in 2009, however, that the nurses had endured forced labor at the hands of Sentosa and were wrongfully prosecuted in violation of the Thirteenth Amendment, according to the amicus brief. That amendment of the U.S. Constitution, passed by Congress in 1865, abolished slavery and involuntary servitude.
"It's not every day a court holds that a prosecutor has violated the Thirteenth Amendment," the brief said. "But it happened here: a New York appellate court issued a writ of prohibition halting respondents' prosecution of the nurse petitioners."
The appellate court found that Spota's prosecution violated the constitutional prohibition against involuntary servitude and was thus "an impermissible infringement upon the constitutional rights of these nurses," according to the brief.
The nurses seek redress under Section 1983 of the U.S. Code, which governs civil actions for deprivation of rights secured by the Constitution, the brief said. They should be compensated for their injuries including arrest and detention, legal fees and inability to obtain work due to the prosecution, according to the brief.
Freedom Network USA and the Human Trafficking Legal Center noted, however, that a divided Second Circuit panel in March 2022 held that the nurses cannot be compensated under Section 1983 because Spota and other prosecutors enjoy absolute prosecutorial immunity for claims that are closely related to the judicial process.
The panel majority ruled that the doctrine of absolute immunity of prosecutors "does not render the public powerless" because people can still pursue criminal and professional sanctions against prosecutors, according to the anti-trafficking groups' brief.
"But," the groups added, "the reasons the nurse petitioners were especially vulnerable to abuse by their employer and respondents — their immigration status, their lack of family and community ties, and so on — are also reasons why they had little ability to press for criminal or professional sanctions against respondents."
A lawyer for the nurses, Benjamin Andrew Field of the Institute for Justice
, told Law360 on Friday that they are now asking the Supreme Court to reconsider the doctrine of absolute prosecutorial immunity.
"We would like the court to overturn the doctrine and say that prosecutors should get the same qualified immunity as police or other officials," Field said.
Field also said the petitioners are grateful for the anti-trafficking organizations' amicus brief.
"We think it highlights why this is an issue for nurses across the country, and more than just the 10 petitioner nurses," Field said. "It's an important brief for highlighting that the whole point of the civil rights laws is to provide some redress and compensation to victims. The court shouldn't rely on other mechanisms, like professional discipline, where prosecutors are almost never held accountable when they violate civil rights."
Counsel for the anti-trafficking groups, Spota and the county did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment.
Freedom Network USA and the Human Trafficking Legal Center are represented by Michael L. Yaeger and Nathaniel G. Foell of Carlton Fields PA
.
Lead plaintiff Juliet Anilao is represented by Benjamin Andrew Field of the Institute for Justice.
Spota is represented by Stephen Lee O'Brien of O'Brien & O'Brien LLP.
Suffolk County is represented by Susan Ann Flynn of the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
The case is Juliet Anilao et al., Petitioners v. Thomas J. Spota III, Individually and as District Attorney of Suffolk County, New York et al., case number 22-539
, in the U.S. Supreme Court.
--Editing by Peter Rozovsky.
