Judges See An Immigration Court Gutted From Inside

Former immigration judges told Law360 the constant fear of getting fired has tightened the Trump administration's control over the courts and altered the way immigration cases are adjudicated, to the detriment of noncitizens seeking relief. (Andrea Renault/STAR MAX/IPx 2025)

The letter George Pappas received on July 11 informing him that he had just been fired from the immigration court. The letter followed the same template of those sent to other immigration judges who were terminated.

The Administration Tweaked a Legal Definition to Deport More

Under both Republican and Democratic administrations, unauthorized immigrants who arrive at the U.S. border seeking to enter the country have been placed in detention without a right to be released on bond. They are known under the law as "applicants for admission."



In contrast, the U.S. government has for years granted noncitizens without documentation already present in the U.S. a right to a bond, even when they have crossed the border illegally. Mandatory detention was reserved only for the small percentage of noncitizens who engage in criminal activity.



Since July, however, the Trump administration has extended mandatory detention to all noncitizens lacking lawful status, a major escalation of its broader crackdown on immigration. Federal courts across the country have overruled the policy in at least 126 individual cases, according to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. But those cases involve habeas corpus petitions filed by attorneys — something many immigrants lack.