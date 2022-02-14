Businesses Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suits

By Eli Flesch · February 14, 2022, 4:03 PM EST

The owners of an Oregon Best Western hotel and two San Francisco eateries asked the Ninth Circuit to revive their pandemic coverage suits, arguing that the loss of use of their...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login