Geico Unit Axed From NM Insurance Suit, For Now

By Gina Kim · February 18, 2022, 6:16 PM EST

A New Mexico federal judge dismissed Thursday a Geico unit from a consumer's proposed class action alleging that Geico wrongfully denied consumers coverage under their underinsured motorist policies, finding that she...

Documents

Case Information

Case Title

Thaxton v. GEICO Advantage Insurance Company et al

Case Number

1:18-cv-00306

Court

New Mexico

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

April 02, 2018

