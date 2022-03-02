Insurance Software Co. Offers $11M To Settle Data Breach Suit

By Kelcey Caulder · March 2, 2022, 4:39 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Heath et al v. Insurance Technologies Corp. et al
3:21-cv-01444
Texas Northern
Contract: Other Contract
June 18, 2021
Shane Dilworth
Rhode Island is poised to be a new battleground for coverage disputes over opioid injury suits as CVS recently filed a state court act... (more story)
Angela Childers
Lawmakers and state regulators are paying increasing attention to pollution from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PF... (more story)
Shawn Rice
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement efforts on coal ash pond cleanup should spur coal plants with potential liabili... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Insurance Authority daily newsletters.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.