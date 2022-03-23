Ex-McDonald's Worker Says COBRA Suit Should Continue

By Abby Wargo · March 23, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT

A former McDonald's worker urged a Florida federal judge to keep her proposed class action accusing the fast food giant of sending ex-employees notices that muddied the waters about their rights...

Case Information

Case Title

Johnson v. McDonald's Corporation

Case Number

1:21-cv-24339

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Date Filed

December 15, 2021

