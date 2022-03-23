Ex-McDonald's Worker Says COBRA Suit Should Continue

By Abby Wargo · March 23, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Johnson v. McDonald's Corporation
1:21-cv-24339
Florida Southern
Labor: E.R.I.S.A.
December 15, 2021
Shawn Rice
State insurance commissioners are warning U.S. insurance companies of cyberattacks and encouraging divestment from Russian assets, and... (more story)
Shane Dilworth
A Colorado Supreme Court ruling that put the brakes on a policyholder's attempt to find an Allstate claims adjuster liable for violati... (more story)
Daniel TayTax Correspondent
Fraudsters may be emboldened by recent court rulings holding that settlements for fraud claims are insurable, opponents of the rulings... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Insurance Authority daily newsletters.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.