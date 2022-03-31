Anthem Gets Black Worker's Promotion Bias Suit Tossed

By Abby Wargo · March 31, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Jamerison v. Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.
4:20-cv-01640
Missouri Eastern
Civil Rights: Jobs
November 19, 2020
Shane Dilworth
This May will mark the two-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, which not only sparked racial justice protests nationwide ... (more story)
Matt Perez
In the past year, major entities such as McKesson Corp., the state of Michigan and USA Gymnastics settled for millions of dollars in h... (more story)
Shawn Rice
Law360 Insurance Authority readers may know his business as Kim-Chee LLC, the first name in the case caption of the Second Circuit's r... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Insurance Authority daily newsletters.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.