Ill. Judge Ends Health Care Clinics' Virus Coverage Suits

By Eli Flesch · April 1, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT

An Illinois federal judge tossed four pandemic coverage suits brought by businesses forced to shutter their operations, relying on the Seventh Circuit's findings that the mere loss of use of a...

Case Title

Haisous LLC v. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Case Number

1:20-cv-04286

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

110(Contract: Insurance)

Date Filed

July 21, 2020

Case Title

Sugar Bliss LLC et al v. Twin City Fire Insurance Company

Case Number

1:20-cv-05017

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

110(Contract: Insurance)

Date Filed

August 26, 2020

Case Title

Stone Park Entertainment, Inc. v. Lexington Insurance Co.

Case Number

1:20-cv-05021

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

110(Contract: Insurance)

Date Filed

August 26, 2020

Case Title

Watson Woods Healthcare, Inc. et al v. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company

Case Number

1:21-cv-01150

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

110(Contract: Insurance)

Date Filed

February 26, 2021

