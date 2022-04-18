High Court Won't Review Driver's $15M Suit Against Geico

By Hope Patti · April 18, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT
Raul Pelaez v. Government Employees Insurance
20-12053
Appellate - 11th Circuit
4110 Insurance
June 03, 2020
Raul A. Pelaez, as Limited Guardian of the Person and Property of John Poul Pelaez, Ward, Petitioner v. Government Employees Insurance Company
21-1103
Supreme Court
February 10, 2022
