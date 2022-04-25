2nd Circ. Backs Aetna In Brand-Name Drug Coverage Fight

By Patrick Hoff · April 25, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Fisher v. Aetna Life Insurance Company
20-3148
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
3791 LABOR LAWS-Retirement Act 1974
September 16, 2020
20-3804
November 06, 2020
Daniel TayTax Correspondent
With wire fraud stemming from social engineering continuing to go unchecked and recent court decisions concluding those incidents are ... (more story)
Shawn Rice
A ruling by the Massachusetts high court Thursday marks the beginning of the end for policyholders who hoped state courts would find t... (more story)
The Keystone State’s high court could have the opportunity to decide a COVID-19 coverage case in the near future, according to policyh... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Insurance Authority daily newsletters.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.