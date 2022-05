Balwani Can't Use Giant Spreadsheet In Theranos Defense

By Bonnie Eslinger ·

The California federal judge overseeing ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial denied the defense's request Wednesday to introduce a 2,000-page spreadsheet Walgreens purportedly sent to Theranos, part of Balwani's...

To view the full article, register now.