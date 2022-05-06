Snap Fitness Loses Fight With RLI Unit For COVID Coverage

By Riley Murdock · May 6, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT

The owners of three Snap Fitness locations have lost their bid for insurance coverage from an RLI Corp. unit for losses they suffered during the pandemic when an Illinois federal judge...

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Byberry Services and Solutions LLC et al v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company

Case Number

1:20-cv-03379

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

110(Contract: Insurance)

Date Filed

June 08, 2020

