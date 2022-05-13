Surety Cos. Say Trump-Era Bond Policy Is Unlawful

By Nicole Rosenthal · May 13, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT

Immigration court bond servicers asked a California federal court for a second time to toss a Trump-era policy that made appealing bond breach determinations more difficult, claiming that the policy was...

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Gonzales & Gonzales Bonds & Insurance Agency, Inc. v. United States Department of Homeland Security et al.

Case Number

4:20-cv-08897

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

December 14, 2020

