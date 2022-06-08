Hartford Must Pay Medline Legal Fees To End Federal Case

By Greg Lamm · June 8, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT

An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday ordered Hartford Fire Insurance Co. to pay part of medical device company Medline Industries Inc.'s legal fees as a condition of dismissing its federal libel...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Hartford Fire Insurance Company v. Medline Industries, Inc. et al

Case Number

1:21-cv-05887

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Insurance

Date Filed

November 03, 2021

Featured Stories

SC High Court Set To Tackle COVID Coverage Suit No Photo Available

Shawn Rice

The South Carolina high court justices are set to hear arguments in a coverage suit over whether the presence of COVID-19 and related ... (more story)

How Climate Change Threatens To 'Strand' Insurer Assets No Photo Available

Eli Flesch

Climate change and government efforts to reduce carbon emissions could threaten insurance companies still significantly invested in fo... (more story)

Inflation Adds To Cash Value Insurance Debate In Ariz. Court No Photo Available

Shawn Rice

Inflation and supply chain problems put a spotlight on an insurer's ability to depreciate costs of materials and labor in the actual c... (more story)