Ohio Condo Says Insurer Withholding Storm Damage Payment

By Elizabeth Daley · July 27, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT

The owner of an Ohio condo that was allegedly ravaged by a summer hailstorm is fighting with its insurer for full coverage, arguing in a suit moved to federal court Tuesday...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Falcon Trace Condominium Association v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Case Number

1:22-cv-00433

Court

Ohio Southern

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

July 26, 2022

Featured Stories

Insurers' Appraisal Push Back Surprises Some Policyholders No Photo Available

Shawn Rice

Insurance companies have long pushed for reforms to limit expensive lawsuits in Florida, but policyholder attorneys say some carriers ... (more story)

These Law Firms Have The Most Diverse Equity Partnerships No Photo Available

Jacqueline Bell

While law firms overall continue to take only modest steps toward achieving their long-standing diversity and inclusion goals, some fi... (more story)

Opioid Coverage Disputes May Come For D&O, Other Lines No Photo Available

Daniel Tay
Tax Correspondent

With courts split on whether opioid epidemic-related claims are covered under commercial general liability policies as bodily injury c... (more story)