Insurer Settles Dispute Over Apartment Burglary Coverage

By Lauren Castle · August 4, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT
Great Lakes Insurance SE v. Houston Main Street Commercial LTD et al
3:21-cv-02774
Texas Northern
Contract: Insurance
November 09, 2021
Hope Patti
Massachusetts' high court may face a tough call in deciding whether to recognize a common law duty for an insurer to reimburse its pol... (more story)
Bryan Koenig
UnitedHealth Group and health care technology outfit Change Healthcare are bound for court Monday in the largest litigated U.S. Depart... (more story)
Shane Dilworth
The insurance industry is intently watching the legal battle between Twitter and Elon Musk over his refusal to seal a $44 billion deal... (more story)
